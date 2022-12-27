College Quarterback's Parents Making 20-Hour Drive To Bowl Game

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 19: Hampton Earle #83, Kobe Pace #7, Cade Klubnik #2, and Tye Herbstreit #86 of the Clemson Tigers celebrates Pace's fourth quarter touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes at Memorial Stadium on November 19, 2022 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images) Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Not every parent loves their child enough to make a 20-hour car ride to see them play their sport of choice.

That's not the case for Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik, though. On Tuesday afternoon, college football writer David Ubben reported that Klubnik's parents made a cross-country drive after their flight was cancelled.

"Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik’s parents’ flight out of Austin was canceled," Ubben wrote on Twitter. "They picked up a rental car at 10 p.m., drove overnight and are currently in the middle of a 20-hour drive across the country to Miami for the Orange Bowl, their son’s first college start.

Klubnik and the Tigers are gearing up for a battle against the Tennessee Volunteers in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

Clemson is the betting favorite heading into the game after the Volunteers lost star quarterback Hendon Hooker to injury.

The game kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET on December 30. It will be broadcast on ESPN.