College Sideline Reporter Who Resigned Amid Controversy Breaks Silence

Just last week, the football world learned that a prominent sideline reporter resigned amid controversy.

Tennessee sideline reporter Kasey Funderburg resigned, a spokesperson for the school confirmed last week. Racially insensitive tweets seemed to be the reason, but that was not confirmed by the school.

Earlier this week, though, Funderburg took to social media to offer an apology. In her statement, she seemed to confirm the reason for her departure from the school.

"“The comments I tweeted as a high school student were unacceptable and ignorant,” read the statement. “I sincerely apologize for using offensive language and to anyone I hurt or offended with those remarks. I take full responsibility for my actions. This language is not appropriate in any context and has not been part of my vocabulary since then."

"At the University of Tennessee, I worked in the athletic department and joined the University’s Diversity and Inclusion group which afforded me the opportunity to learn additional valuable lessons about the viewpoints of people from different races, cultures, and countries, as well as the strength that such diversity provides," the statement continued.

Funderburg added that she hopes to be a better ally moving forward.