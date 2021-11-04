College Sports Fans Furious With James Madison News

James Madison University is expected to make a move to a different conference, as the Dukes have been linked to the Sun Belt.

This is a long-awaited move from JMU, which has been rumored as a potential FBS team for several years now.

However, according to a Wednesday report from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the CAA is set to take things out on James Madison’s current athletes.

“JMU informed its athletes tonight that the CAA will not allow its teams to compete for league championships this year if it announces its move to the Sun Belt. JMU’s appeal to league presidents was denied,” Mike Barber reports.

JMU informed its athletes tonight that the CAA will not allow its teams to compete for league championships this year if it announces its move to the Sun Belt.

JMU's appeal to league presidents was denied.https://t.co/o7swzHI4h1 — Mike Barber (@RTD_MikeBarber) November 4, 2021

College sports fans are rightfully upset by this news. It’s an incredibly weak move by the conference.

“This is terrible. The student-athlete experience should be the #1 priority and you’re punishing them for something that’s not even their decision, although it is the right move for the school,” one fan tweeted.

“This is crap. JMU should be allowed compete for championships. This is for the athletes who work hard. If you have a beef with the school. Take it out on the higher ups not the athletes,” another fan added on Twitter.

“This is embarrassing. The CAA should be ashamed considering JMU continually represented the league with class and did everything in their power to promote it,” one fan added on Twitter.

Low class garbage from the CAA https://t.co/7kQ260jh7b — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 4, 2021

James Madison University has one of the best athletic programs in the CAA. Losing the Dukes is surely a tough blow, but this is certainly a low-class move by the conference.