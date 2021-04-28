The Spun

College Sports Fans Are Not Happy With Latest NCAA News

Mark Emmert, NCAA president, speaks before the Final Four. His organization oversees major college sports, including FBS college football and Division I college basketball.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 04: President of the National Collegiate Athletic Association Mark Emmert speaks to the media ahead of the Men's Final Four at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 04, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images)

Over the past few months, discontent with NCAA president Mark Emmert has been at an all-time high. And with his contract coming to an end this offseason, many hopeful critics believed his 11-year tenure had finally come to an end.

But, according to a press release from the NCAA earlier today, the board has voted unanimously to extend Emmert’s contract for another five years. In a presumed attempt to draw attention away from the controversial deal, the news was buried in the “other business” section of the release. The primary focus of the statement referenced plans to update the NCAA’s name and likeness rules.

NCAA basketball insider Pete Thamel caught the buried detail and reported it on Twitter.

The most recent blunder by Emmert was the way he handled the situation at the NCAA women’s basketball tournament. After Oregon star Sedona Prince brought attention to the disparity between weight rooms at the men’s and women’s tournament with a viral TikTok, the 68-year-old president was slow to respond. After days of silence, Emmert said the recorded rooms were “never intended to be weight rooms” but instead “exercise rooms” and blamed social media for blowing things out of proportion.

According to a recent story from The Athletic, coaches, athletic directors and players have never had a lower opinion of the NCAA president. One Power 5 AD even went as far as saying, “I can’t think of anything that has, in recent years, been made better because of that $2.7 million [Emmert’s yearly salary].”

Fans and analysts from around the country expressed their discontent as well.

