College Sports World Reacts To Big 12 Hire Report

FORT WORTH, TX - OCTOBER 25: The Big XII logo on a pylon at Amon G. Carter Stadium on October 25, 2014 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Big 12 is closing in on hiring Brett Yormark to be its next commissioner.

The news was first reported by Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger on Monday night. Yormark is currently the COO of Jay-Z’s agency Roc Nation.

This would certainly be an outside-the-box hire considering that Yormark has next to no college experience.

Yormark has spent the last three years at Roc Nation. Dellenger is also reporting that Yormark is "thought of as one of the more connected and bright executives within the entertainment agency industry."

College fans are intrigued about the potential of this hire.

"The more I learn about Yormark, the more I like this hire for the Big 12. Was told that he 'might be the best salesman in America,'" Gabe Ikard tweeted.

"I love this at first glance. It’s not the time to think conventionally with a college athletics lifer. The game has changed and is changing rapidly as we speak. Time for somebody with some new, outside-the-box ideas," John Kurtz tweeted.

There's no word yet on when an official announcement will be made.