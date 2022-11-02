College Sports World Reacts To Kansas Punishment News
The Kansas men's basketball program will be without two main coaches to start the 2022-23 season.
According to Jeff Goodman, Kansas has self-imposed a 4-game suspension for head coach Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend. The program is also set to self-impose some recruiting restrictions.
They both will miss the Kansas-Duke game on Nov. 15 as part of their suspension.
This suspension comes after the FBI launched an investigation in 2017 regarding college basketball corruption. Both Self and Townsend were named in the NCAA's notice of allegations that accused the school of Level I violations, per ESPN.
College basketball fans had a lot to say about this news.
Kansas is coming off its first National Championship since 2008. The Jayhawks will kick their 2022-23 season off against Omaha on Nov. 7.