College Sports World Reacts To Michigan's Major Honor

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 31: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines on December 31, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michigan got a big-time honor from CBS Sports on Monday.

The school was named the best one in all of college sports during the 2021-22 academic season. It's the second time that the Wolverines have finished in the top spot in the last three times it's been published.

In the article, CBS praised Michigan for having a great year in football, college basketball, wrestling, and men's gymnastics.

"Michigan had quite the year athletically. The football team bounced back under coach Jim Harbaugh to finish 12-2 and earn a trip to the College Football Playoff, completing its best season since 2011. Men's basketball (19-15) reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, while women's basketball (25-7) reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Wrestling (12-1) finished as the NCAA runner-up, and men's gymnastics (24-3) finished third nationally."

It didn't take long for fans to congratulate Michigan on this extraordinary honor.

We'll have to see if Michigan can win this award for the third time next year.