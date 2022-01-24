The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Ohio State News

Ohio State defensive linemen celebrate a play during a college football game during the 2021 season.COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 09: Jerron Cage #98 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts after recovering a fumble during game action between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on November 09, 2019, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Ohio State Buckeyes are reportedly leading the way when it comes to NIL deals. On Monday, it was reported that OSU’s 220 athletes have combined to to earn nearly $3 million across 608 NIL agreements. Good for No. 1 in the nation across all three categories.

The Buckeyes NIL report got a ton of traction on social media from the college football world.

Ohio State is also now creating an internal team to facilitate more deals, per Buckeyes beat writer Marcus Hartman.

“NIL is the wild west right now,” said one user. “Who knows where this tops out at.”

“Wonder how this company is able to rank NIL numbers,” pondered On3Sports’ Justin Hokanson. “Many schools aren’t making those numbers known. Inexact science, it seems.”

“Any athlete who wants to go to the NFL should come to Ohio State, as they send the most. Any athlete who wants to make NIL money should come to Ohio State,” an OSU fan account tweeted. “Simply the best.”

“Boys are eating. Good for them man,” another user tweeted.

Best believe the Ohio State program will use this as a recruiting tool going forward.

