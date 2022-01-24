College Sports World Reacts To The Ohio State News

The Ohio State Buckeyes are reportedly leading the way when it comes to NIL deals. On Monday, it was reported that OSU’s 220 athletes have combined to to earn nearly $3 million across 608 NIL agreements. Good for No. 1 in the nation across all three categories.

According a press release sent out by Ohio State, a total of 220 Buckeye student-athletes have engaged in 608 reported NIL activities with a total compensation value of $2.98 million, which is all No. 1 in the country. — Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) January 24, 2022

The Buckeyes NIL report got a ton of traction on social media from the college football world.

Ohio State is also now creating an internal team to facilitate more deals, per Buckeyes beat writer Marcus Hartman.

Ohio State says a total of 220 Buckeyes have engaged in 608 reported name/image/likeness activities with a total compensation value of $2.98 million. Now creating an internal team to facilitate more — Marcus Hartman (@marcushartman) January 24, 2022

“NIL is the wild west right now,” said one user. “Who knows where this tops out at.”

NIL is the wild west right now. Who knows where this tops out at https://t.co/sRFh0Q6amV — Ben Koo (@bkoo) January 24, 2022

“Wonder how this company is able to rank NIL numbers,” pondered On3Sports’ Justin Hokanson. “Many schools aren’t making those numbers known. Inexact science, it seems.”

Wonder how this company is able to rank NIL numbers. Many schools aren't making those numbers known. Inexact science, it seems. https://t.co/RIae8NNHTI — Justin Hokanson (@_JHokanson) January 24, 2022

“Any athlete who wants to go to the NFL should come to Ohio State, as they send the most. Any athlete who wants to make NIL money should come to Ohio State,” an OSU fan account tweeted. “Simply the best.”

Any athlete who wants to go to the NFL should come to Ohio State, as they send the most. Any athlete who wants to make NIL money should come to Ohio State. Simply the best. https://t.co/46x1RcqQ2O — FQ Ohio State (@FQOhioState) January 24, 2022

“Boys are eating. Good for them man,” another user tweeted.

Boys are eating. Good for them man https://t.co/zUAFgL054g — Drew (@SkanoodleDoodle) January 24, 2022

Best believe the Ohio State program will use this as a recruiting tool going forward.