College Sports World Reacts To Ole Miss' National Championship

Ole Miss has officially won the College World Series.

The Rebels took down the Oklahoma Sooners in the College World Series final as they won both games over the weekend.

The Sooners collapsed in the bottom of the eighth inning when they were up by one and gave up three runs with their season on the line. They then couldn't overcome that deficit in the top of the ninth and lost.

Ole Miss was the last team into the NCAA Tournament and now, the program has its first-ever national championship in baseball.

Fans are stoked for the school and its fans on social media.

"Ole Miss wins its first-ever NCAA Baseball National Championship, 2nd NCAA team Championship in school history," RedditCFB tweeted.

"The Ole Miss baseball program has not lost a national championship since letting @Lane_Kiffin throw out the ceremonial first golf ball," The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach tweeted.

Congrats to the Rebels' baseball program on a well-deserved national championship!