College Sports World Reacts To Supreme Court Ruling

A general view of Alabama fans during a game in TuscaloosaTUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 09: A general view of fans during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Supreme Court of the United States ruled on Monday morning in a case that should shape the future of collegiate athletics.

On Monday, SCOTUS ruled 9-0 against the NCAA, determining that college sports can no longer hide behind “amateurism” as a way to not further compensate student-athletes for their contributions.

“In a victory for college athletes, SCOTUS unanimously invalidates a portion of the NCAA’s “amateurism” rules. The court says the NCAA can no longer bar colleges from providing athletes with education-related benefits such as free laptops or paid post-graduate internships,” Supreme Court Blog tweeted.

“Justice Gorsuch delivered the opinion for a unanimous court. Justice Kavanaugh wrote separately to concur.”

This is obviously massive news for the future of college sports. Better compensation is coming for college athletes.

“Colleges and universities across the country have leveraged sports to bring in revenue, attract attention, boost enrollment, and raise money from alumni. That profitable enterprise relies on “amateur” student athletes who compete under horizontal restraints that restrict how the schools may compensate them for their play. The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) issues and enforces these rules, which restrict compensation for student-athletes in various ways. These rules depress compensation for at least some student-athletes below what a competitive market would yield,” the Supreme Court’s ruling reads. 

The landscape of college sports is going to change pretty drastically in the coming years.


