College Sports World Reacts To Terrifying Bear Attack News

Two college athletes got attacked by a bear over the weekend.

According to the Cowboy State Daily, two athletes based out of Northwest college in Wyoming are recovering from serious injuries after a grizzly bear attacked them on Saturday.

The bear went after one of the athlete's friends first and then he made the bold decision to attack the grizzly to try and pull it off him.

Both athletes are thankfully expected to live and have already received multiple surgeries from the attack.

The incident occurred during a hike when the bear appeared out of nowhere and attacked both athletes.

The sports world is praying that both students make a full recovery.

It takes a lot of guts to go after a grizzly bear, especially with how deadly it can be. Here's to a speedy recovery for both athletes!