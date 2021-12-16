The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Tom Brady News

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on the field in Los Angeles.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the sideline during the first quarter in the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

NFL superstar Tom Brady has become the most recent businessman to enter the NIL space in college athletics.

The Tampa Bay quarterback has signed nine student-athletes and one recently-drafted star to represent his BRADY apparel brand. These athletes will be the face of the brand when it launches on Jan. 12, per Business of College Sports.

While the quarterback position takes up several spots on Brady’s roster — including Michigan’s Cade McNamara, Jackson State’s Shedeur Sanders and Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall — the brand is also represented by players from baseball, basketball, hockey and tennis.

Henry Davis, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, is the only professional athlete on the roster.

Here’s the full list of Brady’s representatives:

  • Henry Davis – Pittsburgh Pirates – Baseball
  • Jack St. Ivany – Boston College – Hockey
  • Grayson McCall – Coastal Carolina University – Football
  • Cade McNamara – University of Michigan – Football
  • George Pickens – University of Georgia – Football
  • Shedeur Sanders – Jackson State University – Football
  • Julian Reese – University of Maryland – Basketball
  • Jermaine Samuels – Villanova University – Basketball
  • Patrick Zahraj – UCLA – Tennis
  • Andrew Fenty – University of Michigan – Tennis

The college football world reacted to this interesting NIL news on Twitter.

“Brady going the Michael Jordan route sports icon and now apparel Icon?” one fan wrote.

“A really smart move by TB12 here – as an initial backer of these ten collegiate athletes, Brady will be reaping the rewards with those who have success at the professional level. It’s all about building relationships,” another added.

As the NIL landscape in the sporting world continues to evolve, new strategies like this one from Brady will no doubt arise.

