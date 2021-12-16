College Sports World Reacts To The Tom Brady News

NFL superstar Tom Brady has become the most recent businessman to enter the NIL space in college athletics.

The Tampa Bay quarterback has signed nine student-athletes and one recently-drafted star to represent his BRADY apparel brand. These athletes will be the face of the brand when it launches on Jan. 12, per Business of College Sports.

While the quarterback position takes up several spots on Brady’s roster — including Michigan’s Cade McNamara, Jackson State’s Shedeur Sanders and Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall — the brand is also represented by players from baseball, basketball, hockey and tennis.

Henry Davis, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, is the only professional athlete on the roster.

Here’s the full list of Brady’s representatives:

Henry Davis – Pittsburgh Pirates – Baseball

Jack St. Ivany – Boston College – Hockey

Grayson McCall – Coastal Carolina University – Football

Cade McNamara – University of Michigan – Football

George Pickens – University of Georgia – Football

Shedeur Sanders – Jackson State University – Football

Julian Reese – University of Maryland – Basketball

Jermaine Samuels – Villanova University – Basketball

Patrick Zahraj – UCLA – Tennis

Andrew Fenty – University of Michigan – Tennis

The college football world reacted to this interesting NIL news on Twitter.

“Brady going the Michael Jordan route sports icon and now apparel Icon?” one fan wrote.

“A really smart move by TB12 here – as an initial backer of these ten collegiate athletes, Brady will be reaping the rewards with those who have success at the professional level. It’s all about building relationships,” another added.

Oh this is cool! I would love to see more players who are business owners give back and support college athletes like this. There's definitely a need for "good" regulation moving forward, but I worry the NCAA will attempt to do to much. https://t.co/dcQ5fQb6Gg — Brian Glaze (@BrianGlazeTalks) December 16, 2021

As the NIL landscape in the sporting world continues to evolve, new strategies like this one from Brady will no doubt arise.