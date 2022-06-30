College Sports World Reacts To USC Beach Volleyball News

GULF SHORES, AL - MAY 08:The USC Trojans celebrate their victory against the Florida State Seminoles during the Division I Womens Beach Volleyball Championship held on May 8, 2022 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Earlier this afternoon, the sports world learned that two major schools will be leaving the Pac-12.

USC and UCLA will reportedly be leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. According to multiple reports, the move could happen as early as 2024.

According to a new report, USC was the impetus behind the move to the Big Ten and likely needed a partner to do so. One Trojans insider suggested the school will play all but one of its sports in the Big Ten.

Naturally, USC's beach volleyball team won't be competing in the Big Ten.

"Sources tell @latimes that USC was the impetus behind this move to the Big Ten. The move is believed to include all sports except for beach volleyball, sources say," USC reporter Ryan Kartje said.

Fans couldn't contain their jokes.

"Not a ton of beach volleyball being played at Minnesota, I’m guessing," one person said on Twitter.

"Too bad. I was looking forward to Northwestern-UCLA on shores of Lake Michigan," another person joked.

The midwest isn't very conducive to beach volleyball. However, the Big Ten offers plenty of volleyball powers like Penn State that will give the Trojans everything they can handle - inside, of course.

USC and UCLA might not be the only schools leaving the Pac-12 either.