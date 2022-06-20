College Sports World Reacts To Viral Texas A&M Fans

Texas A&M's fan base went viral during the Aggies' win over Texas in the College World Series on Sunday.

A group of Texas A&M fans used their famous "ball five!" chant during Sunday afternoon's College World Series game.

Check it out:

Good luck pitching when that is going on.

"I would simply sit on the mound and cry," one fan admitted.

"This needs to be done at Astros games," another fan suggested.

"I would rather storm the beaches of Normandy, France than be back on the bump surrounded by this," one fan added on Twitter.

Texas A&M defeated Texas to move on in the College World Series.