College Swimmers Make Horrifying Allegations Against Their Coach

21 MAR 2009: Head coach Teri McKeever of the University of California goes through a celebration tunnel made by the Arizona team to share in the spirit of good sportsmanship after California won the overall team national championship during the Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championship held at the Texas A&M Student Recreation Center Natatorium on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, TX. California scored 411.5 points to win the national title. Rodolfo Gonzalez/NCAA Photos via Getty Images NCAA Photos/Getty Images

A new report has uncovered harrowing allegations of abuse against longtime Cal women's swimming head coach Teri McKeever.

McKeever, who was the U.S. Olympic coach in 2012 and has been the head coach at Cal since 1993, is accused of bullying and verbally abusing her athletes for decades, according to the Orange County Register.

In total, 19 current and former Cal swimmers, six parents, and a former Golden Bears men's swimmer have alleged that McKeever "verbally and emotionally abused, swore at and threatened swimmers on an almost daily basis, pressured athletes to compete or train while injured or dealing with chronic illnesses or eating disorders, even accusing some women of lying about their conditions despite being provided medical records by them."

Additionally, at least six Cal women's swimmers said they made plans to take their own lives or became obsessed with suicide because of the treatment McKeever subjected them to.

McKeever is also accused of recently using a racial slur and profanities while trashing rap music.

McKeever is the most decorated female coach in swimming history, having won six Pac-12 titles and four national titles with the Golden Bears.

However, the shocking allegations she is now facing are incredibly concerning, no matter what her resume says.