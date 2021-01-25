The 4 Colleges With The Most Super Bowl Players This Year

This year’s Super Bowl matchup is set.

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl in two weeks. The Chiefs are coming off an AFC Championship Game win over the Buffalo Bills, while the Buccaneers defeated the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

Kansas City has opened as an early three-point favorite over Tampa Bay, though the Chiefs appear to have some injury trouble on the offensive line.

Pick Six Previews highlighted the colleges that will be best represented at the Super Bowl this year. There are four schools with at least four players on the active rosters of either the Chiefs or the Buccaneers heading into the big game:

LSU – 6 players

Clemson – 4 players

Iowa – 4 players

Michigan – 4 players

Michigan’s group, of course, is highlighted by Tom Brady, who is going for Super Bowl win No. 7. LSU, which boasts the most players with six, is led by the likes of Tyrann Mathieu and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Here’s the full list of schools with at least two players in the Super Bowl this year:

Most players on NFL Rosters (active) in Super Bowl 55: 6- LSU

4- Clemson

4- Iowa

4- Michigan

3- A&M

3- Central Michigan

3- Minnesota

3- Miss State

3- Nebraska

3- Penn State

3- South Carolina

2- Auburn, E. Mich, Florida, JMU, Mich St, Mizzou, Pitt, UConn, USF, Tulane, Washington — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) January 25, 2021

The Chiefs and the Buccaneers are set to meet in Tampa Bay on Sunday, Feb. 7.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T. on CBS.