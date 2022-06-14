Collin Morikawa Has Honest Admission About His Golf Game

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 09: Collin Morikawa of the United States smiles in celebration after making his final putt on the 18th green during the final round of the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park on August 09, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

PGA Tour superstar Collin Morikawa is looking to go with a new playiing style ahead of this week's U.S. Open.

The World No. 7-ranked golfer said he's having a hard time playing his normal cut shot.

Instead of working to regain that shot shape, he's going to try to play his new draw.

"I think it's taught me a lot about what kind of player I am," he said, per Mark Harris. "I want to be able to just play golf. I think the best players out here, it doesn't matter if it's good or bad. They're just able to put the ball in the hole, and I've been so worried about trying to hit this cut — like, almost forcing a cut. Why not just play my miss or why not play my shot shape? That's why Rory [McIlroy], Tiger Woods, all the greats before us, they just worked with what they've got."

Morikawa was cut from the Memorial Tournament earlier this month after shooting a 5-over, 77 second round at Muirfield Village Golf Club. He finished in an 8-over tie for 55th during his most recent major appearance at the PGA Championship.

While the 25-year-old golfer plans to go with his new shot shape at this week's major, he expects to get things straightened out eventually.

Morikawa and his swing coach Rick Sessinghaus have reportedly "poured over" every swing video in his phone since college — focusing on face control with his irons.

"We'll get it back," Morikawa added. ""I'm not saying I'm going to hit draws for the rest of my life. I'm sure cuts will come back in the next month or so, but it's a little weird thing in golf."

Morikawa will look to bounce back at The Country Club as he searches for his third major victory.