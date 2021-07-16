Collin Morikawa’s Response To Reporter’s Question Is Going Viral

Collin Morikawa absolutely lit up Royal St. George’s Golf Club with a 6-under 64 on Friday, propelling him into the No. 1 position at this year’s Open Championship.

In light of recent events, the 24-year-old golf superstar was asked about his level of satisfaction with his clubs. Learning from his competitor’s mistakes, Morikawa gushed about his entire TaylorMade set.

“Yeah, I love my clubs. I love every single on of them, thank you. That’s TaylorMade, by the way,” he said.

This question and response was clearly in reference to Bryson DeChambeau’s outburst about his Cobra driver after a disappointing 1-over first round on Thursday. Hitting just four of 14 fairways on the day, the PGA Tour’s biggest hitter went in on his sponsor, saying “the driver sucks.”

The driver in question is a 46-inch Cobra Radspeed driver with a 5 degree loft made specifically for DeChambeau. Of course, the higher-ups at Cobra weren’t too happy about these gripes.

“Everybody is bending over backwards. We’ve got multiple guys in [research and development] … trying to get this and that into the pipeline faster. (Bryson) knows it,” Ben Schomin, Cobra’s tour operations manager said, via Golfweek. “It’s just really, really painful when he says something that stupid.”

Morikawa currently holds a solo lead at 9-under, two shots ahead of Louis Oosthuizen in second. Even-par through his first three holes today, DeChambeau still sits at 1-over on the tournament.