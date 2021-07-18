Collin Morikawa’s Girlfriend Reacts To Open Championship Win

It’s a good time to be Collin Morikawa.

The 24-year-old golfer joined an elite club on Sunday, winning The Open Championship. The former Cal-Berkeley golfer finished the tournament at -15, two strokes up on the second place finisher, Jordan Spieth.

Morikawa is now one of two golfers to win both The Open Championship and the PGA Championship before turning 25. The other golfer to do so: Tiger Woods.

“Collin Morikawa now joins Tiger Woods as only the second player to win both the Open Championship and PGA Championship before turning 25 years old, per @ESPNStatsInfo,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted.

Tributes for Morikawa’s performance have been pouring in across social media. Morikawa’s girlfriend, Katherine Zhu, is among those to post their congratulations.

“So proud of you,” she wrote with a heart emoji on her Instagram Story.

Zhu, a former college golfer, was also by Morikawa’s side following his win at the PGA Championship last year.

This was major tournament win No. 2 for Morikawa, who should be in contention to win many more in the years to come.

And while this was the final major of the golf season, there’s still plenty more golf to be watched. Most notably: the Ryder Cup is set for later this fall.