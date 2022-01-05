Look: Collin Morikawa’s New Twitter Profile Is Going Viral

There’s always going to be someone on the outside looking in. Unfortunately for top-ranked American golfer Collin Morikawa he’s that someone.

As part of the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program, the top-10 finishers in popularity receive at least a $3 million prize. No. 11, where Morikawa finished, gets nothing.

On Wednesday, the World No. 2 golfer changed his Twitter bio to “Co11in.”

Collin Morikawa is salty af about finishing 11th in the PIP and it is goddamn delicious. #Co11in pic.twitter.com/FB0WBU4XYv — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) January 5, 2022

Collin Morikawa also sent out this tweet, shortly after the news came down.

“My favorite number is 5, but maybe I’ll make it 11 now,” Morikawa joked. “[Klay Thompson] is #11 and he’s set for a big comeback in 2022, so here’s to all No.11’s next year.”

My favorite number is 5, but maybe I’ll make it 11 now. @KlayThompson is #11 and he’s set for a big comeback in 2022, so here’s to all No.11’s next year 💪🏼 https://t.co/TS7Pf1NdDv — Collin Morikawa (@collin_morikawa) December 29, 2021

To no one’s surprise, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods finished one and two respectively in the PIP. Speaking to Golf Digest on Wednesday, Morikawa described the program as “weird.”

Saying, “”When you’re the first person out and you have $3 million out there, I don’t think anybody’s going to be happy about that. I’m not sure of any other sports league that does something like this.”

“You can tell me if I’m wrong, but I don’t think any other professional sports include a player impact program where just the top 10 people are getting paid on the side. Is it weird? Absolutely. Are guys that miss out going to complain? Probably.”