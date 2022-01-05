The Spun

Look: Collin Morikawa’s New Twitter Profile Is Going Viral

Collin Morikawa in the final round of the PGA Championship.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 09: Collin Morikawa of the United States smiles in celebration after making his final putt on the 18th green during the final round of the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park on August 09, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

There’s always going to be someone on the outside looking in. Unfortunately for top-ranked American golfer Collin Morikawa he’s that someone.

As part of the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program, the top-10 finishers in popularity receive at least a $3 million prize. No. 11, where Morikawa finished, gets nothing.

On Wednesday, the World No. 2 golfer changed his Twitter bio to “Co11in.”

Collin Morikawa also sent out this tweet, shortly after the news came down.

My favorite number is 5, but maybe I’ll make it 11 now,” Morikawa joked. “[Klay Thompson] is #11 and he’s set for a big comeback in 2022, so here’s to all No.11’s next year.”

To no one’s surprise, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods finished one and two respectively in the PIP. Speaking to Golf Digest on Wednesday, Morikawa described the program as “weird.”

Saying, “”When you’re the first person out and you have $3 million out there, I don’t think anybody’s going to be happy about that. I’m not sure of any other sports league that does something like this.”

“You can tell me if I’m wrong, but I don’t think any other professional sports include a player impact program where just the top 10 people are getting paid on the side. Is it weird? Absolutely. Are guys that miss out going to complain? Probably.”

