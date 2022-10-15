Look: College Football Program Getting Crushed For Controversial Field Storming

BOULDER, CO - NOVEMBER 03: A general view of the stadium as the Stanford Cardinal face the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on November 3, 2012 in Boulder, Colorado. The Cardinal defeated the Buffaloes 48-0. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Typically, college football fans storm the field after massive upset wins over top teams in the nation.

On Saturday, the Colorado Buffaloes fanbase rushed the field after an overtime win over 3-3 California.

Colorado is now 1-5 on the year after losing its first five games of the 2022 season.

This is about the only bright spot of the season so far.

Not only did the Buffaloes lose every game before this afternoon's victory — they lost each game by a significant margin. Each loss came by a margin of more than 20 points.

This is the first time the Colorado defense held an opponent to less than 35 points. Opposing teams scored more than 40 points in four different games.

The Buffaloes will look to continue their forward momentum in a matchup against Oregon State next weekend.