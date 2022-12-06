Colorado Quarterback Makes Decision After Deion Sanders' Speech

BOULDER, CO - NOVEMBER 03: A general view of the stadium as the Stanford Cardinal face the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on November 3, 2012 in Boulder, Colorado. The Cardinal defeated the Buffaloes 48-0. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

A Colorado quarterback is not going to be with the program going forward.

According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Colorado quarterback Owen McCown has entered the transfer portal.

This comes directly after Deion Sanders, who's the new Buffaloes head coach, said that Shedeur Sanders will be their quarterback next season.

McCown played in four games for the Buffaloes last season where he totaled 600 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

He'll have four years of eligibility remaining since he was able to redshirt this season due to only playing in four games.

Before he committed to Colorado, he was a three-star prospect in the class of 2022 and the No. 119 player in his home state (Texas), per 247Sports composite rankings. He was also the No. 840 overall recruit in the country, regardless of position.

We'll have to see where he takes his talents next.