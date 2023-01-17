Colorado Quarterback Reportedly Makes Significant Decision

TUCSON, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 05: Colorado Buffaloes helmet during the PAC-12 football game between the Arizona Wildcats and Colorado Buffaloes at Arizona Stadium on December 05, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images) Ralph Freso/Getty Images

Just a few weeks ago, Deion Sanders took over as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Following a successful stint at Jackson State, Sanders made an immediate mark on the Colorado program. The Buffaloes roster underwent significant changes with players transferring into and out of the school.

Perhaps the most significant was the transfer of Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who Deion already claimed is the starting quarterback. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, one quarterback decided it was time to leave after Deion's announcement.

"Colorado quarterback JT Shrout intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Shrout went to Tennessee in the Class of 2018 and has played at both UT and Colorado," Thamel said. "He has 1,714 career passing yards and 12 touchdowns in 17 games."

As Colorado moves forward with Sanders as its starting quarterback Shrout decided it was time to seek opportunities elsewhere.

Where will he go next?