Colorado Starter Transferring After Deion Sanders' Arrival

BOULDER, CO - DECEMBER 4: Deion Sanders, CUs new head football coach, talks to a packed audience in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference on December 4, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

The Pac-12 will be one of the most interesting conferences in college football over the next few years.

With the impending departure of UCLA and USC and the arrival of Deion Sanders at Colorado, there will be plenty of change. That includes to the Buffaloes roster over the next few weeks and months.

On Thursday afternoon, one of the starting defensive backs for the team reportedly decided to leave the program. According to a report from ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, Kaylin Moore entered his name into the transfer portal.

"Colorado CB Kaylin Moore is in the NCAA transfer portal. Started 14 games for the Buffaloes," Thamel said.

Moore started the entire season for the Buffaloes, racking up 35 tackles and two passes defensed over the course of the season.

Now it seems like he'll take a chance with a different college football program.