Colt McCoy Is Trending After Quinn Ewers Injury
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers had fans talking during the first quarter of the Longhorns game against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
He looked to be in command of the Texas offense as the Longhorns put together two scoring drives. Unfortunately, he suffered what appears to be a serious injury with just seconds left in the first quarter.
Ewers jumped to attempt a pass, was wrapped up by an Alabama defender and then thrown to the ground. the star quarterback had his left arm pinned and hit the ground hard.
He was eventually taken to the locker room. Immediately after the play, Texas fans started having flashbacks to Colt McCoy's injury against Alabama in the national title game.
"Every Texas fan is having Colt McCoy flashbacks right now," ESPN's Matt Miller said.
"First Colt McCoy, now Quinn Ewers. Texas QB luck not good vs. Bama defense," another person said.
Hopefully Ewers' injury isn't as serious as McCoy's was.