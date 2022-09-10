Colt McCoy Is Trending After Quinn Ewers Injury

PASADENA - 01/07/10 - (Scott Varley/Daily Breeze) BCS National Championship Game between the Texas Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl. 2nd half. Alabama won 37-21. Texas starting QB Colt McCoy, who was injured early in the game, walks off the field after a timeout.(Photo by Scott Varley/Digital First Media/Torrance Daily Breeze via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images/Getty Images

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers had fans talking during the first quarter of the Longhorns game against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

He looked to be in command of the Texas offense as the Longhorns put together two scoring drives. Unfortunately, he suffered what appears to be a serious injury with just seconds left in the first quarter.

Ewers jumped to attempt a pass, was wrapped up by an Alabama defender and then thrown to the ground. the star quarterback had his left arm pinned and hit the ground hard.

He was eventually taken to the locker room. Immediately after the play, Texas fans started having flashbacks to Colt McCoy's injury against Alabama in the national title game.

"Every Texas fan is having Colt McCoy flashbacks right now," ESPN's Matt Miller said.

"First Colt McCoy, now Quinn Ewers. Texas QB luck not good vs. Bama defense," another person said.

Hopefully Ewers' injury isn't as serious as McCoy's was.