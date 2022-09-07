Colt McCoy Out With Injury: NFL World Reacts

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Colt McCoy #12 of the Arizona Cardinals throws the ball during a stop in play against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. Green Bay won 24-21. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals will be without their primary backup at quarterback for the first four weeks according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Per RapSheet, "The [Cardinals] have placed QB Colt McCoy on Injured Reserve and promoted Trace McSorley to the active roster from the practice squad."

The NFL world reacted to McCoy's injury on Wednesday.

"Just in time for the Texas-Alabama game," one user replied.

"Just giving away damn money."

"If Kyler Murray were to go down, the college-style offense of Kliff Kingsbury would play right into the strengths of Trace McSorley," a Penn State student replied. "McSorley once shined as a Nittany Lion, but has yet to garner much playing time in the NFL."

"Cardinals would’ve won the Super Bowl if Colt McCoy didn’t get hurt," tweeted Clint Lamb.

A tough break for the Cards.