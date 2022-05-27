Look: Driver Involved In Scary Accident During Practice For Indy 500

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Colton Herta was involved in a scary crash this Friday during Indy 500's Carb Day practice.

As Herta was making a sharp turn, he lost control of his vehicle and smashed the outside wall. His car then went airborne and flipped.

Despite how serious this accident looked, Herta managed to escape any major injuries. Footage of him walking away from his car was shown on TV.

Geoffrey Billows, the medical director for Indianapolis Motor Speedway, provided an update on Herta.

"He walked in on his own and had no complaints," Dr. Billows said, via IndyStar. "His initial concussion screening is clear."

As for Herta, he claims he's just fine.

"It happened really fast," Herta said. "I’m fine. … I’d be fine going right back out there, but the car is destroyed."

The Indy 500 will take place this Sunday.