Colton Herta Issues Statement After Scary Accident At Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 28: Emergency crew members tend to the wrecked car of NTT Indy Car driver Colton Herta (28) that came to rest in turn two during Carb Day for the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Colton Herta was involved in an accident this Friday that resulted in his car going airborne. Thankfully, he avoided any serious injuries.

With 25 minutes remaining on Carb Day, Herta smashed his car into the outside wall. His car was in pretty rough shape to say the least.

Shortly after Friday's practice round, Herta released a statement regarding his health on Twitter.

"Well first off I’m fine," Herta said. "More importantly we’re moving to the backup car and will be ready to race Sunday. Thank you to everyone at the medical center and of course the on track safety team."

Herta believes he was going a bit too fast before making a left turn. And yet, his car was able to absorb so much punishment from the wall.

"I guess the aeroscreen is part of that. More so the safety crew, and I guess just the durability of the side pods on the side structure of the cars," he said, via ESPN. "That was a big hit from the side. Yeah, the safety crews were there very fast flipping me back over."

Despite this accident, Herta is scheduled to race this Sunday at the Indy 500.