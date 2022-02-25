The Spun

Colts “Actively Looking” For New QB: Fans React

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz on the field.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 19: Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Carson Wentz (2) drops back for a pass during the NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Indianapolis Colts on September 19, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It appears the Carson Wentz experiment in Indianapolis could be coming to an end after just one season.

During an appearance with The Pat McAfee Show on Friday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said that the Colts are “actively looking” to find an improved option at the quarterback position.

“I know they are actively looking for another QB because Chris Ballard is always trying to improve,” he said.

Prior to the 2021 season, the Philadelphia Eagles sent Wentz to Indianapolis in exchange for a 2021 third-round draft pick and what is now a 2022 first-round pick. In his first season with the Colts, the former No. 2 overall pick logged 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The NFL world reacted to the possibility of Wentz’s departure after just one season.

“I’d love to see the Colts stick with Carson for another season but I get it. Colts are prime and ready with that running game and talented defensive unit,” one fan wrote.

“Not surprising at all. Why would they keep struggling with Carson when the rest of the team is excellent?” another asked.

Near the end of the 2021 season, Wentz and the Colts looked prime as dark-horse Super Bowl contenders. But with two disappointing losses to close out the season, the Indy squad narrowly missed the postseason.

Wentz’s current contract runs through the 2024 season and he’s scheduled to make $22 million in 2022.

Do you think the Colts should move on from Carson Wentz?

