Colts Announce Another Starting Quarterback Change

The Indianapolis Colts will roll out their third starting quarterback of the season on Monday night.

Following this past weekend's historic collapse for Matt Ryan, head coach Jeff Saturday has named veteran backup Nick Foles as this week's starter.

“I think the world of Matt, he’s a pro’s pro,” Saturday said. “Obviously, he hasn’t had the season he hoped to have. Ultimately, I think Nick gives us the best chance to win."

Foles, a former Super Bowl MVP, signed a two-year contract with the Colts prior to the 2022 season. He's played just two snaps so far this year.

This is the second time Ryan has been benched for another quarterback option. The 37-year-old veteran was relagated to the bench midway through the season to make way for second-year signal caller Sam Ehlinger. He reclaimed the QB1 job in Week 10.

Ryan notched a 4-7-1 record as a starter this season. The Colts have been all but mathematically eliminated from this year's postseason.

Foles, 33, will get a chance to show his stuff in primetime on Monday night.