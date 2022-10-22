Colts Announce Big Decision On Two Wide Receivers

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 04: A detail view of an Indianapolis Colts helmet is seen resting on an equipment chest in game action during a NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts on October 4th, 2020, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts are getting some wide receiver help ahead of Sunday's game vs. the Titans.

On Saturday, the team announced the pairing of Ethan Fernea and Dezmon Patmon have been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad.

Fernea, an undrafted free agent out of UCLA, had spent the entirety of the season on the practice squad up until this point.

As a Bruin, the 5-foot-11, 195-pound pass-catcher appeared in 50 games (three starts), recording eight catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns. He also added some in the ground game and on special teams.

Patmon, a big-bodied wideout that was a sixth-round pick of the Colts back in 2020, has played in career games with Indy. In those appearances he's tallied four catches for 45 yards and a TD.

They'll look to contribute where they can with Keke Coutee and Ashton Dulin out.