Colts Announce Decision On Wide Receiver Michael Pittman Before Jaguars Game

The Indianapolis Colts got some unfortunate news regarding star wide receiver Michael Pittman.

After dealing with a quad injury all week, Pittman has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Pittman played 98% of the Colts' offensive snaps in the team's Week 1 tie with the Houston Texans. He reeled in nine catches for 121 yards and a touchdown, leading all receivers.

The third-year wide receiver notched limited participation in practice on Wednesday before logging DNPs on Thursday and Friday.

The Colts will be very limited at the wide receiver position during tomorrow's contest. In addition to Pittman's injury, rookie Alec Pierce has also been ruled out with a concussion. Parris Campbell will need to step up as the team's leading receiver.

Tomorrow's game will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET in Jacksonville.