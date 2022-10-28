Colts Announce Official Decision On Matt Ryan

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 02: Matt Ryan #2 of the Indianapolis Colts is seen during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts will officially be without quarterback Matt Ryan on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

Ryan was ruled out by the Colts on Friday afternoon.

Ryan was benched earlier this week in favor of Sam Ehlinger. Head coach Frank Reich said it was a combination of his performance this season and a separated shoulder injury.

Reich also said that even when Ryan is back healthy, it will still be Ehlinger's team. Ryan has only missed three starts during his 15-year career, so this is obviously new territory for him.

Ryan has played in seven games this season and has thrown for 2,008 yards, nine touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

Ehlinger will now get a chance to see what he can do when the Colts take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET and it'll be regionally televised by FOX.