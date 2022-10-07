Colts Announce Official Decision On Nyheim Hines After Scary Hit

DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 06: Nyheim Hines #21 of the Indianapolis Colts is helped to his feet by #79 after being hit during a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on October 06, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images) Justin Tafoya/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines figured to see plenty of touches tonight with star running back Jonathan Taylor sidelined.

Unfortunately, Hines ended after the first series when he took a scary hit. After catching a pass from quarterback Matt Ryan, Hines attempted to pick up a first down but took a tough hit.

He attempted to get up and walk to the sideline, but looked very wobbly. The running back needed to be held up by his teammates and medical personnel.

He eventually left the field and went into the locker room for further evaluation. It didn't take long for the Colts to announce that he's been ruled out of the rest of the game due to a concussion.

Following last week's scary Tua Tagovailoa hit, it's not a surprise to see the Colts make the safe decision regarding Hines.

Hopefully he makes a full recovery and can return to the team in the near future.