Colts Announce Official Decision On WR T.Y. Hilton

The Indianapolis Colts have gotten some great news on receiver T.Y. Hilton for Sunday’s game.

Per head coach Frank Reich, Hilton is good to go while Xavier Rhodes will be out.

Per Coach Reich, T.Y. Hilton will play Sunday; Xavier Rhodes OUT for #JAXvsIND. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 12, 2021

Hilton suffered a concussion against the Tennessee Titans on Halloween and had been in the protocol ever since. He had to miss the contest against the New York Jets on Nov. 4 but has cleared the protocol in advance of this game against the Jaguars.

It’s been a rough season for Hilton as he hasn’t been able to stay consistently healthy. He’s appeared in just two games and has six receptions for 96 yards and no touchdowns.

His best of those two games was against the Texans on Oct. 17 when he finished with four receptions for 80 yards.

Having Hilton back will be a big boost for the Colts’ passing game as Carson Wentz has been electric through the air this season. He has 2,198 yards with 17 touchdowns and just three interceptions in nine games.

Hilton and Michael Pittman Jr. could also form one of the deadliest receiver duos in the NFL the rest of the season if both can stay healthy.

Kickoff against Jacksonville on Sunday will be at 1:00 p.m. ET.