Colts Announce Plan For Team's Final Preseason Game

INDIANAPOLIS, IN December 31: Indianapolis Colts Mascot Blue runs onto the field at the start of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts on December 31, 2017, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis IN. The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Houston Texans 22-13. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts have limited the number of reps that the first team offense has gotten through their first two preseason games. So what's the plan for their final exhibition game before the final roster cuts?

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Colts head coach Frank Reich revealed his plan for the third game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He announced that the starters will play "up to a half" as they take on the NFC South champions.

For quarterback Matt Ryan, it will be his first action since August 13 against the Buffalo Bills. He went 6 of 10 for 58 yards in what was ultimately a 27-24 loss.

Ryan will ostensibly go toe-to-toe with Tom Brady, who is also expected to play in that game. It will be Ryan's last chance to get live reps in before the September 11 season opener against the Houston Texans.

The Indianapolis Colts acquired Matt Ryan in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. They gave up a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to bring him into the fold.

In 14 years in Atlanta, Ryan was a four-time Pro Bowler who won the NFL MVP award in 2016, leading the Falcons to the Super Bowl in the process. He went 120-102 as a starter.

The Colts have a roster that is seemingly ready to make a deep playoff run if they can just get the quarterback position right.

Are the Colts making the right move with their plans for Matt Ryan?