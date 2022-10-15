Colts Announce Surprising Jonathan Taylor Decision

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been ruled out for the second straight game due to an ankle injury.

The decision came despite JT notching two straight limited practice sessions on Thursday and Friday.

Taylor was originally listed as questionable on the Colts' final injury report.

Backup running back Nyheim Hines has also been ruled out after the scary concussion he suffered in Week 5. The absence of these two running backs is a massive blow to the Colts' rushing attack.

Like he did in Week 5, Deon Jackson will likely get the majority of work in Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Phillip Lindsey also got some significant action after he was elevated from the Colts' practice squad.

Sunday's Week 6 game will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET in Indianapolis.