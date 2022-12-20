Colts Appear To Have Made Starting Quarterback Decision

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 04: A detail view of an Indianapolis Colts helmet is seen resting on an equipment chest in game action during a NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts on October 4th, 2020, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Colts fans expecting changes at the quarterback position might want to look away.

According to Colts radio host Kevin Bowen, offensive play-caller Parks Frazier says he is game-planning as if Matt Ryan will be the starting quarterback for Monday night's game against the Chargers.

Ryan quarterbacked the team in Saturday's 39-36 OT loss that saw the Colts blow the biggest lead in NFL history.

The veteran was brought in to take the Colts over the top after the team moved off of Carson Wentz this past offseason. But nothing has gone Indy's way in 2022.

Ryan is playing some of the worst football of his career. Although that can be said for a number of other members of the team.

The Colts are 4-9-1 with three games to go and if the Houston Texans didn't exist they'd be in the cellar of the AFC South.