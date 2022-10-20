Colts Are Reportedly Set To Get Big Return On Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 12: An Indianapolis Colts helmet on the sidelines in the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor notched full participation in practice on Thursday, clearing the way for him to return for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Taylor has missed the Colts' last two games with an ankle injury. He notched a limited practice session on Wednesday.

The Colts are 2-0 in their two games without Taylor. Second-year running back Deon Jackson stepped up in a big way during Taylor's absence, logging 104 yards rushing, 108 yards receiving and one touchdown over the last two games.

After last year's incredible season, Taylor struggled through his first few games of this year. Through the first four games of the season, he notched just one game over 100 yards rushing.

Now that he's healthy enough to get back on the field, perhaps he can right the ship on his 2022 campaign.

The Colts will travel to Tennessee for Sunday's Week 7 matchup at 1 p.m. ET.