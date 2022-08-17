Colts Believe Rookie Player Suffered A Significant Injury

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 18: A Indianapolis Colts helmet sits on the field during the Indianapolis Colts training camp practice on August 18, 2020 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts had high hopes for rookie tight end Drew Ogletree this fall, but those may have to be put on pause for this year.

Ogletree left the practice field Wednesday with what coach Frank Reich is calling a "significant" non-contact knee injury, possibly ending his first NFL season before it even starts.

"We’ll wait and see what the doc says," Reich said, "but it didn’t look good. We’re hoping for the best, but it looked like a pretty significant injury."

A sixth-round pick out of Youngstown State, Ogletree had impressed early in camp and recorded one catch for five yards in his preseason debut.

Indy will have to really on veteran Mo Alie-Cox, the young Kylen Granson and fellow rookie Jelani Woods at TE for the time being.

Two-time Pro Bowler Jack Doyle announced his retirement from the NFL back in March.