Colts Coach Frank Reich Responds To Philip Rivers Rumors

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers on the field.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 04: Philip Rivers #17 of the Indianapolis Colts during warm ups before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 04, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts placed starting quarterback Carson Wentz on the COVID-19 reserve list. While Wentz’s status remains up in the air, rumors began to circulate about a possible Philip Rivers reunion.

Head coach Frank Reich addressed those rumors on Wednesday. Per Colts insider Joel A. Erickson, Reich says he’s “talked” to Rivers all year long. Sometimes about his high school team and recently about the team’s QB situation.

Concluding, “[Reich] has talked to Rivers about the current situation, but Ehlinger is the starter.”

Rivers finished his career with the Colts last season, going 11-5 as a starter. The longtime Charger threw for over 4,000 yards and 24 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. Rivers helped lead the Colts back to the playoffs after the franchise missed out on the postseason the previous year.

Now Indianapolis sits at 9-6 and hold the top wild card spot in the AFC.

It’s hard to imagine Reich and the Colts bringing Philip Rivers back for one game with just a few days of prep. But, it’s not impossible.

However, it seems that former Texas standout Sam Ehlinger will get the start on Sunday if Wentz isn’t able to go. The Colts were helped by the NFL’s recent changes to its COVID protocols, allowing Wentz to potentially return in five days rather than 10.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.