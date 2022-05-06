Colts GM Has Honest Comment About Carson Wentz: Fans React

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 25: Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Carson Wentz (2) during an NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Arizona Cardinals on December 25, 2021 at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale AZ. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Colts GM Chris Ballard was apparently committed to moving on from Carson Wentz this offseason, regardless of whether or not the Colts made the playoffs.

Wentz had the Colts on the verge of a trip to the postseason last season. All they needed was a win against the Jaguars in Week 18. They couldn't get the job done.

Indianapolis has since moved on from the former Philadelphia Eagle, trading him to Washington and acquiring Matt Ryan from the Falcons.

Flash back to that Week 18 game, would the Colts have stuck with Wentz had he won that game and took Indianapolis to the playoffs? Probably not, according to Ballard.

"I don't know. I think we would have still had some hard discussions," he said when Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk asked if the Colts would have stuck with Wentz for another year had he won in Week 18. "Just the way we played down the stretch, we knew we needed to make some improvements in that area. The one thing I think Jim and I and Frank are all pretty good at is when we know something's not a good fit, don't just try to justify it. Let's move forward.

"... I think even if we would have ended up in the playoffs we would have had some hard discussions going forward."

This is pretty shocking stuff. The Colts' front office really did not like Wentz at all.

Well, the Colts don't have to worry about Carson Wentz any longer.

Indianapolis enters a new era this upcoming season with Matt Ryan at the helm.