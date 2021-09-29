Colts Reportedly Get Good News On Carson Wentz

Dealing with dual ankle injuries suffered during a Week 2 loss to the Rams, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz was unable to return to practice until Friday in Week 3. But in Week 4, things are starting to look better for the veteran QB.

While the team originally expected Wentz to participate in practice on Thursday, they’ll actually got him back a day earlier on Wednesday.

According to Colts insider Zak Keefer, Wentz’s ankles are in a “much better spot” than last week.

The good news for the team— QB Carson Wentz will practice today. Team originally hoped he'd be back by Thursday, but a day ahead of schedule. Ankles in a much better spot than last week. https://t.co/8p4Y8MoB90 — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) September 29, 2021

Wentz was able to play in Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, but he clearly wasn’t at 100%. In the 25-16 defeat, the first-year Indianapolis quarterback threw 19/37 for 194 yards and zero touchdowns.

A few days rest seem to have done Wentz quite a bit of good though.

These steps in the right direction are huge for a Colts team who have a severe lack of depth at the quarterback position. When Wentz left the game against the Rams in Week 2, the team’s only healthy backup, second-year pro Jacob Eason, came in as relief. In less than a quarter of play, Eason threw just 2/5 for 25 yards and an interception.

Sixth-round rookie Sam Ehlinger is currently on IR with a knee injury.

On Sunday, the Colts will face off against a Miami Dolphins team with quarterback injury struggles of their own. Second-year starter Tua Tagovailoa was placed on IR with a rib injury suffered in Week 2, opening the door for former Indianapolis backup Jacoby Brissett.