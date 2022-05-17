Colts Have Signed Former Pro Bowl Running Back

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 18: A Indianapolis Colts helmet sits on the field during the Indianapolis Colts training camp practice on August 18, 2020 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts continue to retool this offseason, landing another offensive weapon, Wednesday.

Per VaynerSports' Mike McCartney, "Congrats to Phillip Lindsay agreeing to a one year deal with the Colts."

A former Broncos star, Lindsay split time between the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins in 2021, appearing in a total of 14 games and making one start.

After going undrafted out of Colorado, Lindsay burst onto the scene with hometown Denver and put up back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons. In those years he showed a fantastic burst, emerging as a true weapon for the Broncos offense.

Since then, his production has dipped a bit. But, he's still a valuable pick-up who can be a nice change-of-pace back when he spells for Colts All-Pro Jonathan Taylor.

If Phillip Lindsay can stay healthy, he should be able to make some noise in Frank Reich's offense.