Colts Insider Has Promising Update On WR T.Y. Hilton

The injury bug has not been kind to veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton so far this year. But on Wednesday, Colts fans received an encouraging update on their star wideout.

Hilton suited up to participate in today’s practice — meaning he’s in the later stages of his concussion protocol.

Hilton suffered a concussion during a Week 8 loss to the Tennessee Titans. And with a quick turnaround game on Thursday, the four-time Pro Bowler was unable to take the field for a Week 9 contest against the Jets.

Before this concussion, Hilton dealt with a series of other injuries. After undergoing preseason neck surgery, the former NFL receiving leader missed the first five weeks of the season. Returning to the field in Week 6, he led the Colts’ offense with four receptions for 80 yards. Unfortunately, he also suffered a quad injury during that contest which held him off the field in Week 7.

If Hilton can return for this weekend’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he’ll no doubt provide a boost to a receiving corps currently led by rising-star Michael Pittman Jr.