Colts Insider Has Unfortunate Update On Jonathan Taylor

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 18: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts on the sidelines in the game against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The injury blows just keep on coming for the Indianapolis Colts and all-world running back Jonathan Taylor. Ahead of Sam Ehlinger's first start for the team, it appears that Taylor won't be there to support him.

According to Colts insider Zak Keefer of The Athletic, Taylor was not with the team for the start of Friday's practice. As a result, he is likely going be listed as doubtful and not play on Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Prior to the 2022 NFL season, Taylor had missed neither a game nor a practice since high school. But injuries kept him from practicing or playing in Weeks 5 and 6.

As a result, the reigning NFL rushing champion has 462 yards and just one touchdown on the season as the Colts sit at 3-4-1.

The Indianapolis Colts are a tough team to figure out right now. They have a top 10 defender but an offense that ranks in the bottom half of the league.

Six of their eight games have been decided by just one score though. They've been able to either hang with or contend late with just about every team they've faced this season.

Even though the Colts are 2-0 in games without Jonathan Taylor, there's little doubt that they're a better team with him.

Will the Colts be able to upset the Patriots on Sunday without Taylor?