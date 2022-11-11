Colts Make Decision On Matt Ryan After Coaching Change

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 25: Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) runs through a drill during the Indianapolis Colts OTA offseason workouts on May 25, 2022 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

After being benched for the previous two weeks, Colts quarterback Matt Ryan might find new life under interim head coach Jeff Saturday. But will he play this weekend?

Per Sports Illustrated, Ryan will be active in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders. But Ryan will be serving as the backup to Sam Ehlinger, rather than being an outright healthy scratch.

Through the first seven games of the season, Ryan was 3-3-1 with with a 68-percent completion rate, 2,008 yards and nine passing touchdowns. However, some of those losses can be attributed to his league-leading nine interceptions.

The Colts made the decision to bench Ryan for Weeks 8 and 9, but after losing those two games, they fired head coach Frank Reich. Jeff Saturday will make his coaching debut on Sunday.

More and more it seems like this will be Matt Ryan's last year as a starting quarterback.

And unless some other team decides to take a flyer on Ryan as a veteran mentor last year, it's hard to imagine the former NFL MVP having much of a market in 2023.

The four-time Pro Bowl quarterback could wind up riding into the sunset while riding the bench.

Will Matt Ryan play another down for the Colts this season? Have we seen the last of him as an NFL starter?