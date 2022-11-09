Colts Owner Fires Back After Suggestion Team Is "Tanking"

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 10: Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay reacts to applause during Dwight Freeney"u2019s induction in the team"u2019s Ring of Honor during halftime of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay's decision to fire Frank Reich and replace him with the inexperienced Jeff Saturday was a controversial one to say the least. But the move has some wondering whether it's part of an effort by Irsay to deliberately tank the season.

Irsay, however, isn't taking the accusation lightly. Speaking to The Athletic's Bob Kravitz on Tuesday, Irsay repeatedly called the allegation of tanking "bull-t" and even seems to think that the Colts can make the playoffs now.

"That’s the most absurd thing I’ve ever heard, that we’re tanking," Irsay said. "That’s bull-t. We’re in this thing; 9-7-1 get us in, no question about it... We’re not tanking the season. Whoever says these things, that we’re not playing [quarterback] Matt [Ryan] because [of an effort to tank], that’s all bull-t. That’s not true. . . We’re going to do what it takes to win. I don’t know who people think we are, they don’t know us. We don’t tank in Indianapolis."

In fairness, Irsay couldn't admit to tanking even if he really was. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross learned that the hard way this season.

Jim Irsay may not consider it tanking, but if Saturday doesn't get results for the Colts, the end result will wind up being the same: A very high draft pick.

That isn't to say that Saturday's chances of winning are significantly lower than anyone else, but one has to imagine that he's going to be very hard-pressed to win any games with so little time spent with the team.

The last time the Colts had a situation this bad, they wound up getting the No. 1 overall pick and obtaining a transcendent quarterback in Andrew Luck. Perhaps history will repeat itself one way or another.

