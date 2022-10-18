Colts Owner Jim Irsay Has Brutally Honest Message For Dan Snyder

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 10: Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay reacts to applause during Dwight Freeney"u2019s induction in the team"u2019s Ring of Honor during halftime of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

Things are starting to get chippy between Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and some of the other owners around the NFL.

Last week, an ESPN report came out that said Snyder had "dirt" that could "blow up" several NFL owners. It was also reported that he hired private investigators to collect "dirt" on other NFL owners around the league, one of which is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was asked about that report during the NFL owners' meetings and he doesn't care if Snyder has dirt on other owners.

“He can investigate me till the cows come home, it’s not going to back me off," Irsay said.

Irsa also thinks that there is merit to removing Snyder as owner of the Commanders.

Snyder has owned the Commanders since 1999 but that might be coming to an end sooner rather than later.