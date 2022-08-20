Colts Owner Jim Irsay Has Harsh Comment About Carson Wentz - Again

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 10: Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay reacts to applause during Dwight Freeney"u2019s induction in the team"u2019s Ring of Honor during halftime of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay hasn't been shy about bashing Carson Wentz since trading him to Washington earlier this offseason.

A few months after calling the Wentz era a "mistake," Irsay doubled down with some more negative comments about the former Colts QB.

“We went through the season with some inconsistency at quarterback that led to massive problems,” Irsay said, per the New York Post.

Wentz played just one season with the Colts in 2021. The team narrowly missed the playoffs after a late-season collapse, losing to the 2–14 Jaguars in Week 18. The veteran QB finished the year with 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Irsay and the Colts dumped Wentz in a trade with the Commanders back in March — making way for new Indianapolis signal caller Matt Ryan.

“We’re set up for excellence, now we just have to do it,” Irsay said. “And Matt Ryan has that same feeling in his heart.”

Wentz will have the opportunity to stick it to Irsay and his old team during a Week 8 matchup against the Colts on October 30.